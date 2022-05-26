X

    Avalanche Roasted for Coughing Up 2 Leads in Game 5 Loss vs. Blues

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 26, 2022

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Nathan MacKinnon had himself an incredible Wednesday night. His teammates, well...not so much.

    The Colorado Avalanche blew two separate leads, wasted MacKinnon's hat trick and threw away a chance to end their second-round series against the St. Louis Blues, losing Game 5 in overtime, 5-4.

    Tyler Bozak was the man of the hour for the Blues, scoring the game-winning goal in the extra period.

    NHL @NHL

    Tyler Bozak (<a href="https://twitter.com/Bozie42?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bozie42</a>) is the OT hero in a phenomenal <a href="https://twitter.com/StLouisBlues?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StLouisBlues</a> comeback victory to force Game 6! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/jpTcBsFHGM">pic.twitter.com/jpTcBsFHGM</a>

    Hockey fans, meanwhile, let the Avalanche hear it after they let this one slip away:

    Adrian Dater @adater

    Avs sat back again, when that’s not their game. That probably falls on Bednar was going conservative. Also, on Darcy Kuemper, who can’t make one clutch save tonight

    Andrew @NovaScotiaAvs

    The fact that MacKinnon goal was wasted is sickening

    Tell It Avs It Is Podcast @TellitAvsItIs

    I don’t know how you waste that MacKinnon goal with more laid back hockey. I really don’t.

    z - SplitTheCheck @ahh_nuts

    We just need ONE key save. That's all it was. My goodness.... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/STLvsCOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#STLvsCOL</a>

    Chris Zoeller @5280Avs

    That was one of the most embarrassing losses I’ve seen in a long time. Credit to the blues, but it’s trash to watch this team beat itself. I don’t get it.

    Z - Makar4Norris @AvsNewEra

    Wasted a hat-trick from your franchise player - don’t know what hockey we played from 10mins in the 3rd and on but that wasn’t us.

    Zach Bye @byesline

    Holy…<br><br>the Avs really just lost a game that they were up 3-0, at home, in a close out game, in the 2nd round…<br><br>Yea that’s a worst case scenario.

    Collin @packalanche

    When you play not to lose, as the Avs did in the 3rd, you usually lose.

    The Avalanche had every opportunity to win both this game and series. They held a 3-0 lead early in the second period, with MacKinnon—who hadn't scored a goal in the first four games of the series—finding the back of the net twice in the first period alone.

    NHL @NHL

    Nathan MacKinnon came to play tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/2idhShV814">https://t.co/2idhShV814</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/sPd1WgYu7W">https://t.co/sPd1WgYu7W</a> <a href="https://t.co/ujnybAJtKH">pic.twitter.com/ujnybAJtKH</a>

    NHL @NHL

    Nathan MacKinnon x2. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/2idhShV814">https://t.co/2idhShV814</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/sPd1WgYu7W">https://t.co/sPd1WgYu7W</a> <a href="https://t.co/mUqRxrYIIV">pic.twitter.com/mUqRxrYIIV</a>

    But goals from Vladimir Tarasenko, Robert Thomas and Justin Faulk erased that lead. 

    No matter—MacKinnon responded by scoring one of the goals of the playoffs in the third period after St. Louis to once again give Colorado the lead.

    Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche

    NATHAN <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/BocrNo1NnB">pic.twitter.com/BocrNo1NnB</a>

    Kyle Keefe @kylekeefetv

    Goal of the year!!<br>MacKinnon!!

    Michael Baumann @MichaelBaumann

    Holy crap I cannot believe what Nathan MacKinnon just did

    Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC

    MacKinnon holy crap hat trick, what a play

    Quentin Sickafoose @QSickafoose

    That was one of the filthiest goals I've ever seen 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a>

    But yet again, the Blues had an answer, as Thomas scored his second goal of the night with just 56 seconds remaining to push the game into overtime.

    NHL @NHL

    Game tied yet again — OT hockey is on its way! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/2idhShV814">https://t.co/2idhShV814</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/sPd1WgYu7W">https://t.co/sPd1WgYu7W</a> <a href="https://t.co/x6Gjf4BsgE">pic.twitter.com/x6Gjf4BsgE</a>

    From there, Bozac silenced a stunned Colorado crowd and guaranteed at least one more game in this series. 

    "You sulk for three minutes, and you move on," Gabriel Landeskog told reporters about how the Avalanche would respond to the soul-crushing loss. "It's playoff hockey. It's not supposed to be easy."

    No, it isn't, but plenty of Avalanche players will be licking their wounds after that loss, including goalie Darcy Kuemper, who gave up five goals on 30 shots. The Avs will need him, and the rest of the roster not named MacKinnon, to brush themselves off before the series returns to St. Louis for Friday's Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

