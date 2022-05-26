BIG3 SuperDraft 2022 Results: Full Team Rosters for Basketball League

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Glen Rice Jr., Julian Wright and Corey Brewer highlighted the players selected in the 2022 BIG3 SuperDraft on Wednesday night, but will those players be enough to lead their new teams to a title?

The Trilogy, who only had one pick in this year's draft and are coached by Gary Payton, are aiming to win their third BIG3 title in 2022 and appear primed to do so after adding David Hawkins to their group with the 20th overall pick.

That said, here's a look at the 2022 BIG3 draft results and a deeper dive into each team's roster.

Draft Results

Round 1

1. Power: Glen Rice Jr.

2. Aliens: DeShawn Stephens

3. Ghost Ballers: Darnell Jackson

4. Ball Hogs: Stacy Davis IV

5. 3's Company: Julian Wright

6. Triplets: Ryan Hollins

7. Tri-State: DaJuan Summers

8. Bivouac: Jeff Ayres

9. Killer 3's: Dominique Johnson

10. Enemies: Sek Henry

Round 2

11. Ball Hogs: Kuran Iverson

12. 3's Company: Alex Scales

13. Enemies: Keith Benson

14. Aliens: Adam Drexler

15. Power: TJ Cline

16. Tri-State: Garlon Green

17. Triplets: Alonzo Gee

18. Killer 3's: KJ McDaniels

19. Bivouac: Corey Brewer

20. Trilogy: David Hawkins

21. Ghost Ballers: Jermaine Taylor

22. 3 Headed Monsters: Abdoulaye N'Doye

Team Rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (captain)

Reggie Evans



Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf



Kevin Murphy



3's Company

Mario Chalmers (captain)

Michael Beasley



Brandon Rush



Aliens

Dusan Bulut (captain)

Karlis Lasmanis



Tomislav Ivosev



Ball Hogs

Leandro Barbosa (captain)

Jodie Meeks



Will McDonald



Bivouac

Gerald Green (captain)

Ike Diogu



Will Bynum



Enemies

Nick Young (captain)

Isaiah Austin



Elijah Stewart



Ghost Ballers

Ricky Davis (captain)

Mike Taylor



Chris Johnson



Killer 3's

Franklin Session (captain)

Donte Greene



Josh Powell



Power

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili



Royce White



Tri-State

Nate Robinson (captain)

Justin Dentmon



Larry Sanders



Josh Richardson



Triology

James White (captain)

Earl Clark



Amir Johnson



Isaiah Briscoe



Triplets

Joe Johnson (captain)

Jeremy Pargo



Jannero Pargo



Rice, the BIG3 No. 1 overall pick, played in the NBA from 2013-14 to 2014-15, appearing in just 16 games for the Washington Wizards after being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Georgie Tech.

The 31-year-old averaged just 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in the NBA.

After the NBA, he went on to play in Saudi Arabia, Argentina, New Zealand and the Philippines, in addition to the Israeli Basketball Super League. He became the Israeli League's top scorer and also won the Israeli Cup in 2018 and was named MVP of that tournament.

The Power were in need of some speed and quickness on the perimeter, and Rice can certainly provide that in a lineup that also includes Cuttino Mobley, Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Royce White.

Julian Wright, who went fifth overall to 3's Company, is also a highlight of this draft.

The 35-year-old spent four seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 231 games.

Following his short stint in the NBA, Wright went on to play for various teams overseas, including Trabzonspor, Cangrejeros de Santurce and more recently for the Taichung Wagor Suns.

Wright should be a solid fit in the 3's Company lineup given his ability to defend and clean the glass.

Corey Brewer was also a nice selection by Bivouac 19th overall. The 36-year-old spent 13 seasons in the NBA from 2007-08 to 2019-20, having played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and more recently the Sacramento Kings.

Brewer averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 819 games in the NBA. The 36-year-old should be a nice fit for Bivouac both on defense and in the shooting department.

Some notable players who were eligible to be drafted Wednesday night but were left off the board include former NBA players Delonte West and Ty Lawson.