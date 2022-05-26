X

    BIG3 SuperDraft 2022 Results: Full Team Rosters for Basketball League

    Erin WalshMay 26, 2022

    Glen Rice Jr., Julian Wright and Corey Brewer highlighted the players selected in the 2022 BIG3 SuperDraft on Wednesday night, but will those players be enough to lead their new teams to a title?

    The Trilogy, who only had one pick in this year's draft and are coached by Gary Payton, are aiming to win their third BIG3 title in 2022 and appear primed to do so after adding David Hawkins to their group with the 20th overall pick.

    That said, here's a look at the 2022 BIG3 draft results and a deeper dive into each team's roster.

    Draft Results

    Round 1

    1. Power: Glen Rice Jr.

    2. Aliens: DeShawn Stephens

    3. Ghost Ballers: Darnell Jackson

    4. Ball Hogs: Stacy Davis IV

    5. 3's Company: Julian Wright

    6. Triplets: Ryan Hollins

    7. Tri-State: DaJuan Summers

    8. Bivouac: Jeff Ayres

    9. Killer 3's: Dominique Johnson

    10. Enemies: Sek Henry

    Round 2

    11. Ball Hogs: Kuran Iverson

    12. 3's Company: Alex Scales

    13. Enemies: Keith Benson

    14. Aliens: Adam Drexler

    15. Power: TJ Cline

    16. Tri-State: Garlon Green

    17. Triplets: Alonzo Gee

    18. Killer 3's: KJ McDaniels

    19. Bivouac: Corey Brewer

    20. Trilogy: David Hawkins

    21. Ghost Ballers: Jermaine Taylor

    22. 3 Headed Monsters: Abdoulaye N'Doye

    Team Rosters

    3 Headed Monsters

    • Rashard Lewis (captain)
    • Reggie Evans
    • Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
    • Kevin Murphy

    3's Company

    • Mario Chalmers (captain)
    • Michael Beasley
    • Brandon Rush

    Aliens

    • Dusan Bulut (captain)
    • Karlis Lasmanis
    • Tomislav Ivosev

    Ball Hogs

    • Leandro Barbosa (captain)
    • Jodie Meeks
    • Will McDonald

    Bivouac

    • Gerald Green (captain)
    • Ike Diogu
    • Will Bynum

    Enemies

    • Nick Young (captain)
    • Isaiah Austin
    • Elijah Stewart

    Ghost Ballers

    • Ricky Davis (captain)
    • Mike Taylor
    • Chris Johnson

    Killer 3's

    • Franklin Session (captain)
    • Donte Greene
    • Josh Powell

    Power

    • Cuttino Mobley (captain)
    • Nikoloz Tskitishvili
    • Royce White

    Tri-State

    • Nate Robinson (captain)
    • Justin Dentmon
    • Larry Sanders
    • Josh Richardson

    Triology

    • James White (captain)
    • Earl Clark
    • Amir Johnson
    • Isaiah Briscoe

    Triplets

    • Joe Johnson (captain)
    • Jeremy Pargo
    • Jannero Pargo

    Rice, the BIG3 No. 1 overall pick, played in the NBA from 2013-14 to 2014-15, appearing in just 16 games for the Washington Wizards after being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Georgie Tech.

    The 31-year-old averaged just 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in the NBA.

    After the NBA, he went on to play in Saudi Arabia, Argentina, New Zealand and the Philippines, in addition to the Israeli Basketball Super League. He became the Israeli League's top scorer and also won the Israeli Cup in 2018 and was named MVP of that tournament.

    The Power were in need of some speed and quickness on the perimeter, and Rice can certainly provide that in a lineup that also includes Cuttino Mobley, Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Royce White.

    Julian Wright, who went fifth overall to 3's Company, is also a highlight of this draft.

    The 35-year-old spent four seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 231 games.

    Following his short stint in the NBA, Wright went on to play for various teams overseas, including Trabzonspor, Cangrejeros de Santurce and more recently for the Taichung Wagor Suns.

    Wright should be a solid fit in the 3's Company lineup given his ability to defend and clean the glass.

    Corey Brewer was also a nice selection by Bivouac 19th overall. The 36-year-old spent 13 seasons in the NBA from 2007-08 to 2019-20, having played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and more recently the Sacramento Kings.

    Brewer averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 819 games in the NBA. The 36-year-old should be a nice fit for Bivouac both on defense and in the shooting department.

    Some notable players who were eligible to be drafted Wednesday night but were left off the board include former NBA players Delonte West and Ty Lawson.

