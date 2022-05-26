BIG3 SuperDraft 2022 Results: Full Team Rosters for Basketball League

BIG3 SuperDraft 2022 Results: Full Team Rosters for Basketball LeagueMay 26, 2022
Glen Rice Jr., Julian Wright and Corey Brewer highlighted the players selected in the 2022 BIG3 SuperDraft on Wednesday night, but will those players be enough to lead their new teams to a title?
The Trilogy, who only had one pick in this year's draft and are coached by Gary Payton, are aiming to win their third BIG3 title in 2022 and appear primed to do so after adding David Hawkins to their group with the 20th overall pick.
That said, here's a look at the 2022 BIG3 draft results and a deeper dive into each team's roster.
Draft Results
Round 1
1. Power: Glen Rice Jr.
2. Aliens: DeShawn Stephens
3. Ghost Ballers: Darnell Jackson
4. Ball Hogs: Stacy Davis IV
5. 3's Company: Julian Wright
6. Triplets: Ryan Hollins
7. Tri-State: DaJuan Summers
8. Bivouac: Jeff Ayres
9. Killer 3's: Dominique Johnson
10. Enemies: Sek Henry
Round 2
11. Ball Hogs: Kuran Iverson
12. 3's Company: Alex Scales
13. Enemies: Keith Benson
14. Aliens: Adam Drexler
15. Power: TJ Cline
16. Tri-State: Garlon Green
17. Triplets: Alonzo Gee
18. Killer 3's: KJ McDaniels
19. Bivouac: Corey Brewer
20. Trilogy: David Hawkins
21. Ghost Ballers: Jermaine Taylor
22. 3 Headed Monsters: Abdoulaye N'Doye
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (captain)
- Reggie Evans
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
- Kevin Murphy
3's Company
- Mario Chalmers (captain)
- Michael Beasley
- Brandon Rush
Aliens
- Dusan Bulut (captain)
- Karlis Lasmanis
- Tomislav Ivosev
Ball Hogs
- Leandro Barbosa (captain)
- Jodie Meeks
- Will McDonald
Bivouac
- Gerald Green (captain)
- Ike Diogu
- Will Bynum
Enemies
- Nick Young (captain)
- Isaiah Austin
- Elijah Stewart
Ghost Ballers
- Ricky Davis (captain)
- Mike Taylor
- Chris Johnson
Killer 3's
- Franklin Session (captain)
- Donte Greene
- Josh Powell
Power
- Cuttino Mobley (captain)
- Nikoloz Tskitishvili
- Royce White
Tri-State
- Nate Robinson (captain)
- Justin Dentmon
- Larry Sanders
- Josh Richardson
Triology
- James White (captain)
- Earl Clark
- Amir Johnson
- Isaiah Briscoe
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (captain)
- Jeremy Pargo
- Jannero Pargo
Rice, the BIG3 No. 1 overall pick, played in the NBA from 2013-14 to 2014-15, appearing in just 16 games for the Washington Wizards after being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Georgie Tech.
The 31-year-old averaged just 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in the NBA.
After the NBA, he went on to play in Saudi Arabia, Argentina, New Zealand and the Philippines, in addition to the Israeli Basketball Super League. He became the Israeli League's top scorer and also won the Israeli Cup in 2018 and was named MVP of that tournament.
The Power were in need of some speed and quickness on the perimeter, and Rice can certainly provide that in a lineup that also includes Cuttino Mobley, Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Royce White.
Julian Wright, who went fifth overall to 3's Company, is also a highlight of this draft.
The 35-year-old spent four seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 231 games.
Following his short stint in the NBA, Wright went on to play for various teams overseas, including Trabzonspor, Cangrejeros de Santurce and more recently for the Taichung Wagor Suns.
Wright should be a solid fit in the 3's Company lineup given his ability to defend and clean the glass.
Corey Brewer was also a nice selection by Bivouac 19th overall. The 36-year-old spent 13 seasons in the NBA from 2007-08 to 2019-20, having played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and more recently the Sacramento Kings.
Brewer averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 819 games in the NBA. The 36-year-old should be a nice fit for Bivouac both on defense and in the shooting department.
Some notable players who were eligible to be drafted Wednesday night but were left off the board include former NBA players Delonte West and Ty Lawson.