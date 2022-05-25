Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says He Won't Race Jaylen Waddle: 'I Can’t Race No More'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's racing days appear to be over.

"I can’t race no more, man," Hill said when asked at a Wednesday press conference about a potential race with teammate Jaylen Waddle.

It's unclear why Hill has decided to call it a career in the racing realm, but Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post noted that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel isn't going to stop Hill and Waddle from racing if that's what they want to do.

"I’m not going to tell them not to race," McDaniel said. "I love competitors. I’m also not going to force them to race."

Hill's comments dropped a couple weeks after a potential race with Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf for $50,000 toward charity appeared to be in the works.

Hill most recently finished last in a four-person "Fastest Man in the NFL" competition at 2022 Pro Bowl weekend. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took the honors there. In fairness, Hill had just played a trio of playoff games during the last month and may not have been at his top form.

In the past, Hill notably beat ex-Kansas City Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman in a race during the 2020 offseason. He also took down Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens.