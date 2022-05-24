Bulls' Zach LaVine Undergoes Arthroscopic Surgery on Knee Injury Ahead of FA

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Zach LaVine took an important step to returning to health ahead of free agency.

Jamal Collier of ESPN noted the Chicago Bulls announced LaVine underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday and is expected to fully recover. The UCLA product dealt with knee concerns throughout much of the season's second half and even received a platelet-rich plasma therapy and a cortisone shot while also having fluid drained.

"I have to go into the offseason and figure out how to get back to 100 percent. I played this year not at 100 percent. [I will] figure out the best plan, strategy to get my knee feeling back to normal," LaVine previously told reporters.

It appears that strategy involved this surgery, and the Bulls and potential suitors will be happy to hear he is expected to fully recover.

The biggest question now is whether he will be suiting up for Chicago once again after making each of the last two All-Star Games or whether he will join the third team of his career.

The Bulls can offer him the most money with a five-year contract worth up to $212 million compared to a four-year deal worth approximately $157 million others could present.

"The Bulls are still very confident in their ability to re-sign Zach LaVine," K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago said Tuesday during an appearance on the Mully & Haugh Show on 670 The Score. "Michael Reinsdorf has said it. Arturas Karnisovas has said it. They still have the power to pay him more than any other franchise."

Still, Johnson added that LaVine is "legitimately" planning to look at other teams as well.

There should be no shortage of franchises interested in him as a 27-year-old who is in the middle of his prime and can attack the rim off the bounce, finish in transition, hit from the outside and carry an offense for extended stretches.