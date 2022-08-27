Aroldis Chapman Placed on Yankees' IL with Leg Infection from Getting Tattoo

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is going on the injured list with a leg infection.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters prior to Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics that Chapman's infection came after he got a tattoo recently.

This will mark his second stint on the injured list in 2022. The 34-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list May 24 with Achilles tendinitis and missed 38 games with the ailment before returning July 2.

Chapman is undoubtedly past his prime and is struggling to find a rhythm this season. In 36 games, he's earned nine saves and has posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 30.2 innings.

He has been with the Yankees for parts of seven seasons. New York traded him to the Chicago Cubs during the 2016 campaign before re-signing him ahead of the 2017 season, and he has been with them ever since.

In 308 games across those seven seasons with the Yankees, Chapman has posted a 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 153 saves and 445 strikeouts across 288.2 innings. He is in the final year of a three-year, $48 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 campaign if he can't reach an agreement on an extension in the Bronx.

The Yankees have turned things around after a bit of a lull coming out of the All-Star break. Their 78-48 record has them 8.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the American League East.