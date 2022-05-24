Al Michaels to Call 2022 NFL Playoff Game for NBC, Gets Emeritus Status from Network

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Amazon

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels is leaving Sunday Night Football and joining Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcasts this upcoming season, but he isn't divorcing from NBC entirely.

According to multiple reports, Michaels will still broadcast a playoff game for the network as a broadcaster emeritus and will continue to be utilized on Olympic coverage:

"I'm looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall," Michaels said in a statement. "A special thanks to NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen."

In his new gig, Michaels will be joining ESPN's college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit on Amazon's Thursday broadcasts.

"This is the new frontier in sports television and to be a part of the launch at this point in my career is both exciting and stimulating," he said in a statement back in March. "The NFL is the king of unscripted television, and I'm looking forward to joining Kirk to bring fans more dramatic episodes on Thursday nights this fall."

Michaels, 77, has broadcast 11 Super Bowls and operated as NBC's play-by-play man on Sunday Night Football since 2006. Prior to that, he was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Monday Night Football from 1986 to 2005.

Herbstreit will remain a part of ESPN's college football coverage alongside his new role for Amazon.

This offseason has seen unparalleled movement in the broadcasting ranks. Most notably, ESPN lured both Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from Fox Sports for its Monday Night Football broadcasts.

But Fox made a huge move of its own, reportedly signing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting deal that will kick in once he retires from the NFL.

Brady is ostensibly being brought aboard to serve as the color commentator on the network's No. 1 NFL broadcasting team alongside play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt. In the interim, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will hold that role.

And on NBC, Mike Tirico will take over as the full-time Sunday Night Football play-by-play commentator alongside Cris Collinsworth.