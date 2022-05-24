Christian McCaffrey Not Expected to Play in Panthers' Preseason Games, Per Matt Rhule

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey played three games during the 2020 season and seven games during the 2021 campaign, so the team is focused on keeping him healthy heading into 2022.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters the plan is to hold McCaffrey out of preseason games and take a "different approach with him" at practice.

