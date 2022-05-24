Aaron Rodgers 'in Good Spirits' While Away from Packers OTAs, Matt LaFleur Says

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is not with the Green Bay Packers for the start of organized team activities, but head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with the quarterback Monday and said he is "in good spirits," via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

LaFleur added in his press conference Tuesday that the two discussed "tweaks to the offense" for the upcoming season.

Despite missing the voluntary OTAs that began Monday, Rodgers is expected to attend the mandatory minicamp that begins on June 7.

Last offseason, Rodgers missed both sessions while he contemplated his future with the team. There are fewer concerns this year after he signed an extension in March.

"Aaron doesn’t need reps at this time of the year," quarterback coach Tom Clements told reporters last week. "So, obviously, it would be nice to have him here. But he’s seen these things 1,000 times. He’ll be ready to go when training camp starts."

Rodgers certainly didn't suffer after his missed practices in 2021, finishing the year with 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He led the NFL with a 111.9 passer rating on his way to a second straight MVP award, the fourth of his career.

The missed time at OTAs also helps get more reps for Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round pick who has seen limited action through the first two years of his career. He has just one start and six regular-season appearances, totaling 411 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rodgers could still use some time this offseason to get acquainted to a rebuilt receiving corps, which no longer has Davante Adams or Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Free-agent addition Sammy Watkins and rookie second-round pick Christian Watson could have significant roles in 2022 alongside familiar targets Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.