Broncos' Russell Wilson Says Week 1 Game Against Seahawks Has to Be 'Non-Emotional'

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The NFL's schedule-makers created what is sure to be a spectacle in Week 1 of the 2022 season with Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos visiting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, but the quarterback who spent the first 10 years of his career in the Emerald City is trying to minimize the emotion.

"I think for me, it's non-emotional," Wilson told reporters Monday. "It's gotta be non-emotional. You gotta be able to go into it with the understanding that it's just ball, you know. Also understanding that there's been amazing times, there's been a lot of touchdowns there, and won a lot of games there, so I got great experience."

The crowd's reaction to Wilson will be among the most notable storylines of the season's opening week.

On one hand, there had been speculation that he might want out of Seattle well before the Seahawks traded him to the Broncos this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in February 2021 the future Hall of Famer would accept a trade to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears even though he didn't officially demand a trade.

On the other hand, he is the greatest quarterback in Seahawks history and will surely represent the franchise in the Hall of Fame one day.

He holds the team record for quarterback wins as a starter (104), passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292) and led Seattle to the playoffs in eight of his 10 seasons.

"Obviously, Seattle's meant the world to me over the past 10 years," Wilson said. "It's a special place. It's a special place to play, Lumen Field. I have high regard for all those guys over there and what they do."

Wilson was a nine-time Pro Bowler during his tenure with the Seahawks and led them to back-to-back Super Bowls in the 2013 and 2014 campaigns. They won the first one against the same Broncos franchise for which he'll be under center to open the 2022 season.

Both teams will look to take the first step toward the next Super Bowl in what promises to be a memorable opening-week showdown even if Wilson is doing his best to keep the emotional aspect of the game in check.