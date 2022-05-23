Kyler Murray, Cardinals to Be Featured on HBO's Hard Knocks for 2022 Season

Set Number: X163910 TK1

The NFL announced Monday that the Arizona Cardinals will feature on the in-season version of HBO's Hard Knocks in 2022.

Last year, the Indianapolis Colts were the first team to feature in a midseason version of the popular documentary series, which has traditionally followed NFL teams during summer training camps.

