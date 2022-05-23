Evander Kane, Connor McDavid Connection 'So Damn Insane' as Oilers Rout Flames

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers once again relied on their explosive offense to propel them to a win over the Calgary Flames, and this time it was Evander Kane who led the way.

Kane recorded a natural hat trick in the the Oilers' four-goal second period as the Oilers went on to win 4-1 to take a 2-1 series lead. It was the 30-year-old's second hat trick of the 2022 playoffs.

In addition to Kane's scoring eruption, Edmonton star centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were excellent distributors. Draisaitl had four assists, while McDavid had three. The Oilers displayed a special offensive chemistry that led to a dominant win Sunday.

Fans online enjoyed the show the Oilers put on with Kane leading the way as they cruised to victory.

Kane now has 10 goals and three assists in the 2022 postseason. Edmonton was hoping it would pay off when it signed Kane to a one-year deal in January, and so far he has delivered.

The Oilers did a great job with their offensive pressure Sunday, sending 41 shots at the net. Not to be overshadowed, Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith was a brick wall in the net and made 32 saves.

If the Oilers can continue their high-octane offensive performance, it will be difficult for the Flames to keep up. With Kane, McDavid and Draisaitl clicking on all cylinders, Edmonton looks like a well-oiled machine heading into Tuesday's Game 4.