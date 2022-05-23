X

    Evander Kane, Connor McDavid Connection 'So Damn Insane' as Oilers Rout Flames

    Doric SamMay 23, 2022

    Derek Leung/Getty Images

    The Edmonton Oilers once again relied on their explosive offense to propel them to a win over the Calgary Flames, and this time it was Evander Kane who led the way.

    Kane recorded a natural hat trick in the the Oilers' four-goal second period as the Oilers went on to win 4-1 to take a 2-1 series lead. It was the 30-year-old's second hat trick of the 2022 playoffs.

    In addition to Kane's scoring eruption, Edmonton star centers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were excellent distributors. Draisaitl had four assists, while McDavid had three. The Oilers displayed a special offensive chemistry that led to a dominant win Sunday.

    Fans online enjoyed the show the Oilers put on with Kane leading the way as they cruised to victory.

    Ryan Glasspiegel @sportsrapport

    This Connor McDavid - Evander Kane connection is so damn insane

    Justin Cuthbert @jccuthbert

    Evander Kane needs one move with Connor lol

    Michael Russo @RussoHockey

    Evander Kane is lovin’ playing with McDavid and Draisaitl. The guy is on 🔥

    John Shannon @JShannonhl

    3 Consecutive Goals by Evander Kane.<br>3 Assists for McDavid.<br>4 Assists for Draisaitl.<br><br>The Oilers have a 4 goal lead on the Flames.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCupPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCupPlayoffs</a>

    Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun

    Tour du chapeau, Evander Kane. <br><br>It’s 4-0 Oilers and there’s 10,000 hats on the ice.

    Hunter @HunterHodies

    The Flames are really letting Evander Kane embarrass them now?

    Joe DiBiase @SneakyJoeSports

    Tim Murray must be so bitter watching his dream, McDavid-Kane, thriving in the playoffs.

    Joey Kenward @kenwardskorner

    Evander Kane becomes 4th player in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> history with playoff hat trick in meeting vs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flames?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flames</a>. The others <a href="https://twitter.com/evanderkane_9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@evanderkane_9</a> joins:<br><br>Wayne Gretzky (2) - Apr 17/83 &amp; Apr 24/86<br>Mark Messier (2) - Apr 14/83 &amp; Apr 17/83<br>Esa Tikkanen - Apr 16/91<a href="https://twitter.com/SNstats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNstats</a><a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a><a href="https://twitter.com/timandfriends?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@timandfriends</a>

    Bob Stauffer @Bob_Stauffer

    Evander Kane has played 52 games as an <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonOilers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonOilers</a> <br>(Regular season and Playoffs)<br><br>He has 32-20-52/+35 in 52 GP

    Reid Wilkins @ReidWilkins

    Evander Kane is the first Oiler to have multiple hat tricks in the the same playoff season since Jari Kurri had four in 1985.

    Kane now has 10 goals and three assists in the 2022 postseason. Edmonton was hoping it would pay off when it signed Kane to a one-year deal in January, and so far he has delivered.

    The Oilers did a great job with their offensive pressure Sunday, sending 41 shots at the net. Not to be overshadowed, Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith was a brick wall in the net and made 32 saves.

    If the Oilers can continue their high-octane offensive performance, it will be difficult for the Flames to keep up. With Kane, McDavid and Draisaitl clicking on all cylinders, Edmonton looks like a well-oiled machine heading into Tuesday's Game 4.

