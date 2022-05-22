Serena Williams Signed 2003 Rookie Card Sells for Record $266.4K at Auction

SetNumber: X68441 TK7

Serena Williams now has another record to add to her legendary list.

Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin tweeted that an autographed 2003 NetPro rookie card of Williams sold for $266,400 on Saturday night, setting a new record for a card featuring a female athlete.

According to The Athletic, the total for Williams' card more than doubled the previous record. The rookie card received a grade of PSA 8 AUTO 10 and includes a piece of Williams' apparel she wore in a match.

Williams actually made her professional tennis debut in 1995, but 2003 was the first year that a set of NetPro tennis cards was released in almost a decade.

The previous record for a women's trading card was $117,000 set this past January for a July 1999 SI For Kids Serena Williams rookie card. Another card of hers from that same set sold for over $91,000 on eBay in March. Prior to that, the record was set when an August 1992 SI For Kids Mia Hamm card sold for $34,440 in 2021.