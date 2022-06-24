X

    Dalen Terry Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bulls Roster

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 24, 2022

    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls added a versatile guard to their rotation on Thursday when they selected Arizona's Dalen Terry with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Dalen Terry

    Position: PG/SG

    Height: 6'6"

    Pro Comparison: Delon Wright

    Scouting Report: A 6'6" ball-handler, Terry has become intriguing for his guard size, versatility and impact on winning, even though there are real questions about his scoring and shooting.

    Bulls Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Dalen Terry, PG/SG: Rookie scale contract

    DeMar DeRozan, PF: $27.3M (2024)

    Nikola Vucevic, C: $25M (2023)

    Lonzo Ball, PG: $20M (2025)

    Alex Caruso, PG: $9.2M (2025)

    Patrick Williams, SF: $8M (2024)

    Coby White, PG: $6M (2023)

    Tony Bradley, C: $1.9M (2023, Player Option)

    Javonte Green, SG: $1.7M (2023)

    Marko Simonovic, C: $1.4M (2024)

    Ayo Dosunmu, SG: $1.2M (2023)

    Free Agents

    Zach LaVine, SG: UFA

    Derrick Jones Jr., SF: UFA

    Troy Brown, SF: RFA

    Matt Thomas, SG: RFA

    Tristan Thompson, C: UFA

    Malcolm Hill, G: RFA

    Tyler Cook, PF: RFA

    Terry was a 2021-22 Pac-12 All-Defense selection who averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He was known for his defense, but he connected on 36.4 percent of his triples even though he wasn't a high-volume shooter with just 0.8 made three-pointers per game.

    The Bulls' newest guard enjoyed some of his best games in the season's biggest moments. He stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the Pac-12 tournament final against UCLA and posted 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in an NCAA tournament win over Wright State.

    He also tallied 17 points and six boards in Arizona's Sweet 16 loss to Houston.

    Terry may need to take strides as a consistent outside shooter, but his ability to impact the game in a number of different ways and impress on the defensive side should help him contribute at the NBA level.

