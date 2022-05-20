Video: Watch Dog Play Baseball with Wiffle Bat, Make Perfect Contact

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers have started the season 13-25, in large part due to an inept offense that has only managed an MLB-worst 105 runs on the season. But if they are willing to get a little creative, some much-needed help could be on the way.

All they need to do is sign this dog:

There are so many things to like about this pup. It chokes up on the bat. It has a violent swing reminiscent of Vladimir Guerrero. It's so hungry in the batter's box that it can barely stand still. There's little doubt it'll beat out infield grounders and turn doubles into triples. Given a history of playing fetch, it'll bring elite defense to the outfield.

The doggo could also potentially be had on the cheap, with a long-term contract of treats, walks and belly rubs perhaps enough to secure its signature. That price tag will make it particularly appealing to organizations like the Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians, among others.