Bills' Von Miller Lists Colorado Home Featuring Cigar Lounge for $4.1M

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Anyone looking to live in the former home of an NFL star while enjoying a cigar lounge and movie theater is in luck.

Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller is selling his Colorado home with a listing price of $4.125 million. He purchased it for $925,000 in 2012.

The 17,000-square foot home features nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a cigar lounge, a movie theater and a basketball court:

Miller became an NFL legend in Colorado while playing for the Denver Broncos. They selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, and he played there until they traded him last season to the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won Super Bowl LVI.

He was an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection with the Broncos and also won his first Super Bowl title. The Texas A&M product was the 2011 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the Super Bowl 50 MVP and will go down as one of the great players in Denver history.

But after signing with the Bills this offseason, he decided it is time to sell his home in the state where he became an NFL star.