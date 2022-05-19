X

    Cardinals Call Up Lifelong Friends Matthew Liberatore, Nolan Gorman on Same Day

    Doric SamMay 20, 2022

    The St. Louis Cardinals called up a pair of prospects on Thursday who share an interesting backstory.

    Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman have been lifelong best friends, and now they will be joining a major league team together.

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    Top prospects and lifelong best friends Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman have just been called up to MLB by the St. Louis Cardinals on the same day <a href="https://t.co/qH7ieIu4wO">pic.twitter.com/qH7ieIu4wO</a>

    An infielder who plays both second and third base, Gorman is ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect in MLB while Liberatore, a lefty pitcher, is ranked No. 39.

    Liberatore and Gorman were selected three picks apart in the 2018 MLB draft. The Tampa Bay Rays chose the southpaw hurler with the 16th pick, and the Cardinals landed Gorman at No. 19. Tampa Bay traded Liberatore to St. Louis in January 2020 as part of a deal centered around Randy Arozarena.

    The Cardinals fell to 20-18 on Thursday with a 7-6 loss to the New York Mets in 10 innings on a walk-off two-run homer by Pete Alonso. St. Louis will begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

