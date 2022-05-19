Alex Rodriguez Joins Professional Fighters League as Investor, Board Member

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is joining a rising MMA promotion, the Professional Fighters League, as an investor and a member of its board of directors.

"I love the global reach of MMA," Rodriguez said in a statement. "The PFL continues to build and innovate for fans, media and fighters, and there is massive demand in the marketplace."

The Professional Fighters League was founded in 2018 with the idea of having fighters compete in a regular-season and playoff format, similar to how major professional sports leagues operate. Standings are determined by the result of a fight, with a win in earlier rounds garnering more points in the aggregate.

It's unclear how much of an investment Rodriguez made in the promotion, which has successfully pulled off three seasons to date. The company announced Rodriguez's inclusion on the board as part of a $30 million round of new funding.

The three-time AL MVP has been increasing his investment foothold in the sports world in recent years, becoming a minority owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx in 2021.

Rodriguez made $455.1 million during his MLB career, not counting endorsements.