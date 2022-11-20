Justin Fields Undergoes X-Ray On Shoulder Injury After Bears' Loss to Falcons

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields underwent an X-ray after suffering a left shoulder injury during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fields—who is dealing with pain—is unsure how the injury will affect him moving forward.

The Bears traded up to No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL draft to take Fields, who accounted for 86 touchdowns (67 passing, 19 rushing) during his collegiate career with Ohio State.

The 23-year-old completed 58.9 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 1,870 yards in 12 games (10 starts) during his first NFL season. He also rushed for 420 yards and two scores on 72 attempts.

Andy Dalton began last season as the Bears' starter, but Fields officially became QB1 when the former Cincinnati Bengal suffered a bone bruise on his left knee in Week 2.

However, Fields suffered multiple cracked ribs in a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 21 that kept him out for an additional two games.

He returned for Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers but suffered an ankle injury in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 20. He finished the game but missed the Bears' last two regular-season contests.

Fields has been far more explosive this season, however, as the Bears have rebuilt their offensive identity around his unique skills. While that hasn't translated to consistent winning for the 3-8 Bears, it has offered confidence that they've found their franchise quarterback for the future.

Without Fields, Trevor Siemian becomes QB1. The 30-year-old has played 33 games (29 starts) over a seven-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.