Jets' Garrett Wilson Expected to Be OK After Ankle Injury, Still Undergoing Testing

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson suffered an ankle injury at Thursday's training camp practice, but it is not believed to be serious.

"All indications are he'll be OK," Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Saleh's comments came after Wilson limped off during Thursday's session.

Wilson is a franchise cornerstone for New York, so any setback is sure to be worrisome.

He appeared in all 17 games as a rookie after the Jets selected him with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft. The Ohio State product ended up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year behind 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Expectations are even higher for the 23-year-old entering the 2023 campaign thanks to the addition of Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

While Wilson is an important part of New York's long-term plans, it still has some other options to turn to in the immediate future if he is sidelined. Look for Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Corey Davis to see more looks in practice until the second-year playmaker is ready to return.