Bengals' Tee Higgins Out vs. Steelers With Concussion

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out the rest of the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Higgins had two catches for 27 yards in the first half prior to the injury.

Despite this setback, Higgins has been fairly durable in the early portion of his career and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie in 2020 and 14 games in his second season.

The Clemson product helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl during the 2021 campaign behind 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns after also impressing during his first year in the league with 908 receiving yards and six scores.

While Cincinnati's offense is not as dangerous if Higgins is sidelined, it still has other proven options at wide receiver. That starts with star Ja'Marr Chase but also includes Tyler Boyd as a veteran leader.

Still, the Bengals are far more likely to make their second straight Super Bowl if Higgins is healthy and on the field.