Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen Appears to Suffer Leg Injury in IG Live Workout Video

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who has not played a game since September 2020 because of injuries that included a torn ACL, torn MCL and tibial plateau fracture, appeared to suffer a leg injury while working out on Instagram Live.

Warren Sharp of NBC Sports and The Ringer suggested "you can hear Tarik Cohen's Achilles pop" in the video.

Chicago selected Cohen out of North Carolina A&T with a fourth-round pick in 2017, and he was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection in his second season.

He finished that 2018 campaign with 444 rushing yards, 725 receiving yards, eight touchdowns and a league-best 411 punt return yards. However, he took a step back production-wise in 2019 before the injury concerns started in 2020.

Cohen is just 26 years old with some impressive accolades on his resume. He is still at an age where he can be a prime producer even if he misses another season, but this is an unfortunate break for someone trying to work his way back into the league as a free agent coming off major injuries.

It also comes after he wrote an emotional article for The Players' Tribune titled "Letter to My Younger Self" that detailed a number of challenges he faced throughout his early career.

It discusses the deaths of multiple brothers and his struggles and reaction to them in the aftermath. It also delves into his injury history, which proved to be more serious than the initial diagnosis of an ACL tear thanks to the torn MCL and fractured tibial plateau.

"No one beyond your inner circle is going to know the full extent of your injuries," he wrote. "Everyone is just going to think it's a regular ACL tear. And, like you, they've seen Odell and a bunch of other guys come back from that in less than a year. So people are going to start questioning you on a bunch of different levels."

The Bears released him with an injury designation in March.