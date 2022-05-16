Tiger Woods Talks Leg Injury, Says He's 'A Lot Stronger' Ahead of PGA Championship

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As he continues to prepare for this week's PGA Championship, Tiger Woods is feeling more confident in his strength since the last time he was competing.

"I've gotten a lot stronger," Woods told reporters after Sunday's practice round at Southern Hills Country Club.

Woods made his return to competition at the Masters Tournament last month, his first event since a devastating car crash in February 2021. He successfully walked all 72 holes at Augusta National, a massive accomplishment considering the serious leg injuries he had suffered just 14 months prior. After opening with a one-under 71 in the first round and making the cut, Woods finished the tournament at 13 over.

The 46-year-old said he continued to stay active immediately after the Masters, and he believes it's paid off.

"We went back to work on Tuesday [after the Masters]. Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day. So, we went right back after it," Woods said. "We started ramping up a week or so ago, played a little bit more golf, and it was good. Everything is better."

A 15-time major winner, Woods trails Jack Nicklaus' all-time record by three. He will be selective with which events he plays, likely saving his strength for the most important competitions. But Woods acknowledged that playing more will only benefit him in regaining his strength and getting used to playing in his current condition.

"It's only going to keep getting stronger," Woods said of his leg. "The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I'll be able to get stronger. It's going to keep getting better. It's going to keep getting stronger. It's going to ache, but that's the way it's going to be."