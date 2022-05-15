Warriors' Stephen Curry Earns Bachelor of Arts Degree from Davidson College

Warriors' Stephen Curry Earns Bachelor of Arts Degree from Davidson CollegeMay 15, 2022
Thirteen years after entering the NBA draft, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry has earned a college degree.
Davidson College announced Sunday that Curry completed his final semester of coursework needed to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree:
Davidson College @DavidsonCollege
Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/itsagreatdaytobeawildcat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#itsagreatdaytobeawildcat</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DavidsonMBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidsonMBB</a> <a href="https://t.co/6adJhqCtF5">pic.twitter.com/6adJhqCtF5</a>
The Warriors joined Davidson in congratulating Curry on his accomplishment:
Golden State Warriors @warriors
13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad.<br><br>Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College.<br><br>Congrats to the Class of 2022! <a href="https://t.co/R3giuMtPDx">pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx</a>
As part of its announcement, Davidson College noted that Curry earned a degree in sociology, and while he will not attend Sunday's commencement ceremony, the hope is he will arrive on campus in the future to receive his degree in person.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.