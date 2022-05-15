Warriors' Stephen Curry Earns Bachelor of Arts Degree from Davidson College

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Thirteen years after entering the NBA draft, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry has earned a college degree.

Davidson College announced Sunday that Curry completed his final semester of coursework needed to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree:

The Warriors joined Davidson in congratulating Curry on his accomplishment:

As part of its announcement, Davidson College noted that Curry earned a degree in sociology, and while he will not attend Sunday's commencement ceremony, the hope is he will arrive on campus in the future to receive his degree in person.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.