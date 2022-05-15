Former NFL RB Frank Gore Beats Yaya Olorunsola via Knockout in Pro Boxing Debut

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Frank Gore turned 39 on Saturday and celebrated by knocking out Yaya Olorunsola in his pro boxing debut.

The five-time Pro Bowl running back dropped Olorunsola in the fourth round with a vicious right hook.

Gore and Olorunsola were the co-main event on the Gamebred Boxing card in Biloxi, Mississippi. This was the first professional boxing match of his career.

The former San Francisco 49ers star lost to Deron Williams via split decision in an exhibition bout on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley show on Dec. 18.

Olorunsola was competing in the second professional match of his career. The 29-year-old lost to Dennis LaBruzza via first-round knockout at Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 in June 2021.

It was announced last month that Gore would make his professional debut against an unnamed opponent. He told Heidi Watney on April 2 during a Bovada Instagram Live he plans to sign a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the 49ers.

Gore also played with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

The 49ers and Gore have yet to announce their deal at this point. The Miami native spent the first 10 seasons of his career with San Francisco. He ended his career as the NFL's third all-time leading rusher with 16,000 rushing yards.