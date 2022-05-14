Bucs' Tom Brady Posts Video of Citi Bike Ride Through New York City

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady enjoyed a nice little Saturday morning in New York City after hopping on a Citi Bike and riding around town.

He posted a video of his day across his social media channels:

Brady lived a little dangerously riding around without a helmet while shooting video of himself, but he's used to doing so after somehow surviving 22 NFL seasons while still maintaining his status as one of the game's best quarterbacks.

There's also surprisingly no evidence of New York Jets fans booing Brady after he largely dominated the team during his two decades with the New England Patriots.

He is seen stopping for a pedestrian at a crosswalk after another rider failed to do so, with Brady calling him out. The Bucs signal-caller also saw fit to highly some dogs he rode past along the way.

Brady will begin his 23rd NFL regular season with a Week 1 matchup at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.