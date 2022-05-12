Steelers Legend Jerome Bettis Graduates from Notre Dame 28 Years After Leaving School

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is officially a Notre Dame graduate 28 years after he dominated on the gridiron for the Fighting Irish.

Bettis announced he is a member of the 2022 class for the Mendoza School of Business, adding "I hope my journey serves as a reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start."

The Bus played three seasons for Notre Dame from 1990 to 1992. He scored a combined 32 touchdowns in his final two seasons and helped lead the storied program to wins in the Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

The decision to leave school prior to graduating paid off when the Los Angeles Rams selected him with the No. 10 overall pick of the 1993 NFL draft.

Bettis played three seasons for the Rams and 10 for the Pittsburgh Steelers during a career that included a Super Bowl title, an Offensive Rookie of the Year, six Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods.

He can now add college graduate to his list of accomplishments.