Brewers' Christian Yelich Hits for Cycle Against Reds for 3rd Time in Career

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich has added to the misery of the 2022 Cincinnati Reds by hitting for the cycle against them.

The 2018 National League MVP tripled in the top of the ninth inning in Milwaukee's 14-11 loss Wednesday to complete the feat.

Per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, all three of Yelich's career cycles have come against the Reds.

Yelich finished the game 4-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored. He doubled in the first inning, hit a three-run homer in the third inning and singled in the fifth inning. His lone out was on a fly ball to center in the seventh.

Both of Yelich's previous two cycles against the Reds came during his MVP season in 2018. In the second game he hit for the cycle, he went 6-for-6 in six at-bats. He is one of just nine players in MLB history to record six hits and a cycle in the same game.

Despite Yelich's best efforts Wednesday, the Brewers were unable to come away with a win against Cincinnati.

The Reds scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 14-5 lead. Milwaukee responded with six runs of its own and had the tying run in the on-deck circle, but Jace Peterson grounded out to end the game.

Cincinnati took two of three games against its NL Central rival. This marks the second consecutive series win for the Reds, who went 0-7-1 in their first eight series of the season.

The Brewers swept the Reds at American Family Field in the first series of the season between the two teams from May 3-5. They are in first place in the NL Central despite this week's struggles against Cincinnati.

Yelich is still trying to find the power he had at his peak when he finished in the top two in NL MVP voting in 2018 and 2019. The two-time All-Star boosted his slash line to .259/.356/.482 after his four-hit game Wednesday.