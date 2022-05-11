NFL Rumors: Terry McLaurin's Contract Talks with Commanders 'Haven't Really Started'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The next standoff between an NFL team and a high-profile wide receiver might be brewing in the nation's capital.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported that a new contract for Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin is "nowhere" and that "negotiations haven’t really started."

McLaurin is entering the last year of his rookie deal and will become a free agent in 2023.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.