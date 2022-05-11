X

    NFL Rumors: Terry McLaurin's Contract Talks with Commanders 'Haven't Really Started'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 11, 2022

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The next standoff between an NFL team and a high-profile wide receiver might be brewing in the nation's capital.

    The MMQB's Albert Breer reported that a new contract for Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin is "nowhere" and that "negotiations haven’t really started."

    McLaurin is entering the last year of his rookie deal and will become a free agent in 2023.

