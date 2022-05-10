Rapoport: Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones Options for Packers on Free-Agent Market

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers selected three wide receivers during the 2022 NFL draft, but they may not be done adding at the position.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport highlighted Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones and Jarvis Landry as potential fits for the NFC North team, although he wasn't sure if there was mutual interest for Landry.

"All those guys would make sense for Green Bay, who I would say might add another receiver at some point," he said.

Wide receiver was an obvious position of need for the Packers heading into the draft considering they traded superstar Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

While they passed on adding one with either of their two first-round picks, they drafted North Dakota State's Christian Watson in the second round, Nevada's Romeo Doubs in the fourth round and Nebraska's Samori Toure in the seventh round.

They all bring upside, especially in the case of Watson, but trusting any of them to come close to making up for the loss of Adams or Valdes-Scantling as rookies for a Super Bowl contender may also be unwise.

It follows, then, that Green Bay would be interested in more proven veterans such as Beckham, Jones and Landry.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl victory, but the three-time Pro Bowler has five seasons with more than 1,000 yards on his resume and once again looked the part of a major contributor with five touchdown catches in eight regular season games for the Rams.

He also caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl win prior to the injury.

Elsewhere, Jones is a future Hall of Famer with a resume that includes seven Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro nods and two seasons when he led the league in receiving yards. He isn't far removed from his seventh season with more than 1,100 receiving yards in 2019 and will surely be motivated to bounce back from the career-worst 434 receiving yards he finished with in 2021 for the Tennessee Titans.

Landry may not be as big of a name as Jones or Beckham, but the five-time Pro Bowler could be a veteran leader and playmaker in the slot for a Packers team that may be a game-changing receiver away from delivering on realistic Super Bowl aspirations.