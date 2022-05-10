Ravens' Mike Davis Has over $100K Worth of Jewelry, Custom Cleats Stolen from Home

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis lost more than $100,000 worth of jewelry after a robbery at his Atlanta home, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Davis tweeted on Saturday he was the victim of a burglary and that he was robbed of a pair of cleats he had designed to honor his father, who died of cancer:

Per Rothstein, the police report filed in Cobb County outlines how Davis' security system showed two men approaching his back patio with handguns. The men were wearing masks and had hoods to further obscure any distinguishing features.

Davis was at dinner during the time of the burglary.

Two diamond necklaces, two Cartier bracelets, four tennis chains and a Gucci handbag were all listed as stolen.

Davis, a native of Atlanta, spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns and caught 44 passes for 259 yards and one score.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported the 29-year-old has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2022 NFL season.