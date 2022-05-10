Bucs' Tom Brady Agrees to Join Fox Sports as Lead NFL Analyst After Retirement

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

NFL fans will still be seeing plenty of Tom Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star hangs up his cleats.

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday that Brady has struck an agreement to be a lead NFL analyst for Fox when he retires. The legendary quarterback commented on the news:

Drew Brees struck a similar deal with NBC Sports.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported in 2020 the 13-time Pro Bowler would join NBC upon the conclusion of his playing career. The transition was made official in 2021.

In the case of Brees, NBC Sports probably had a good idea of when to expect him in the broadcast booth. He was starting to show his age toward the end of his run with the New Orleans Saints, and his retirement in 2021 came as little surprise.

With Brady, it's anybody's guess as to when he'll stop playing.

The 44-year-old retired earlier this offseason, only to backtrack and return to the Buccaneers. He hasn't slowed down at all on the field, throwing for 9,949 yards and 83 touchdowns in his two seasons with Tampa Bay.

The end will come at some point for Brady, but that moment could be any number of years away.

Securing Brady's services is a major coup for Fox given his standing within the game, though.

The three-time MVP will eventually occupy the position held by Troy Aikman, who's joining Joe Buck for ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage starting in 2022. Kevin Burkhardt is set to take over Buck's play-by-play duties, but it's unclear who will join him as the color man in the interim before Brady's contract begins.

Marchand reported Aikman got $90 million over five years from ESPN, so Brady will presumably be well compensated when he starts his second career.