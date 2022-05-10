Sony Michel's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Signing Reported Dolphins Contract

Set Number: X163910 TK1

Fifth-year running back Sony Michel has reportedly found a new home.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Michel is making a return to the AFC East by agreeing to sign with the Miami Dolphins. After spending the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots, Michel was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

So what does this move do for Michel's fantasy outlook for the 2022 season? Let's take a look.

Michel joins a crowded backfield that includes Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin. Edmonds and Mostert will also be in their first year with the Dolphins after signing as free agents this offseason. Gaskin, who will be entering his fourth season, led Miami last season with 612 rushing yards.

Michel appeared in all 17 games while making seven starts for the Rams and led the team with 845 rushing yards while adding four touchdowns. He also had 21 catches for 128 yards and a score. He finished as the No. 27 running back with 125.3 fantasy points.

While Michel is a versatile weapon who can be used in both the rushing and passing attacks, Miami's backfield situation makes it hard to depend on him. Under new head coach Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins are undoubtedly set to feature a run-heavy offense with a steady rotation.

It's expected that Edmonds will get the lead-back duties with Mostert backing him up. Fantasy Pros projects a similar workload for both of them, with Edmonds predicted to put up 122.6 fantasy points against Mostert's 110.4. Michel will likely finish somewhere within that range.

Michel should be viewed as an RB3 with flex potential for now. There's a chance that someone separates himself from the pack in Miami's backfield, but while it remains a committee it will be difficult to trust any of them.