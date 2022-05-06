Kentucky Oaks Results 2022: D. Wayne Lukas' Secret Oath Holds Off Nest for Upset Win

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Secret Oath, who is trained by D. Wayne Lucas, won the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on a rainy Friday evening in Louisville, Kentucky. It marks Lucas' record-tying fifth win at the Kentucky Oaks and Secret Oath's third victory of 2022.

Secret Oath made a run on Echo Zulu and held off Kentucky Oaks favorite Nest on the eighth pole for the victory.

Results (Purse: $1.25 million)

Win: Secret Oath: $10.80 (win), $5.60 (place), $4.60 (show)

Place: Nest: N/A (win), $4.20 (place), $3.20 (show)

Show: Desert Dawn: N/A (win), N/A (place), $15.40 (show)

Secret Oath won with a final time of 1:49.44. Lukas is now tied with Woody Stevens for most wins by a trainer at the Kentucky Oaks.

Friday's race was also Lukas' first win in the Lillies for the Fillies since 1990, when he won with Seaside Attraction. He also won in 1982, 1984 and 1989 with Blush With Pride, Lucky Lucky Lucky and Open Mind, respectively.

Lukas was also aiming to win the Kentucky Derby for the fifth time and for first time since 1999. However, Ethereal Road was scratched from the race for unknown reasons, according to Alex Suckow of WLKY.

Secret Oath has been a star for Lukas this year. The filly finished first at the Martha Washington Stakes and Honeybee Stakes. Entering the Kentucky Oaks, Secret Oath placed third in the Arkansas Derby in April.

As for Nest, who is trained by Todd Pletcher, she has never finished lower than third in her career. This year, she has wins in the Suncoast Stakes and Central Bank Ashland Stakes.

Pletcher also had Goddess of Fire and Shahama competing in Friday's race.

Desert Dawn, who is trained by Phil D'Amato, entered the Kentucky Oaks coming off a first-place finish in the Santa Anita Oaks in April after failing to finish in the top three in her previous three races.