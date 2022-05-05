Jordan Davis, Eagles Agree to 4-Year, $17M Fully Guaranteed Rookie Contract

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't wasted any time locking up their first-round pick, Jordan Davis, to a rookie contract.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Birds signed the defensive tackle to a four-year, fully-guaranteed $17 million deal that includes a $9.55 million signing bonus.

The Eagles also announced that a pair of sixth-round picks—SMUT tight end Grant Calcaterra and Kansas linebacker Kyron Johnson—had also inked their rookie deals.

It's been a busy offseason for the Eagles, namely around the draft. They started with three first-round picks, but after a flurry of moves, they ended up with star wideout A.J. Brown, Davis and the New Orleans Saints' 2023 first-rounder and New Orleans' 2024 second-rounder.

Not a bad haul for the retooling Eagles, who addressed a number of needs at this year's draft, including the future replacement for star center Jason Kelce (Nebraska's Cameron Jurgens in the second round), a middle linebacker (Georgia's Nakobe Dean in the third round) and another playmaker on the outside for quarterback Jalen Hurts (Brown).

While the secondary remains in need of some upgrades, it was a productive offseason for executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman.

As for Davis, the 22-year-old defensive tackle combines massive size (6'6" and 341 pounds) with startling athleticism (4.78-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical jump). He's a classic run-stuffer who should immediately improve Philly's rush defense while also serving as the long-term replacement for Fletcher Cox.

The major question surrounding Davis is whether he can get penetration as a pass-rusher, a role that Georgia didn't ask of him in its national championship-winning season.

As ESPN's Tim McManus noted, "Davis had 32 tackles (five for loss) and two sacks in 14 games last season. He played only 38 percent of Georgia's defensive snaps in 2021 and was mostly a two-down player, playing just 16 percent on third down."

He added that the Eagles "believe he can be an effective pass-rusher, and that a major reason he was taken off the field that much is because of the incredible talent on the Georgia roster."

If that's true, Davis has the upside to be a superstar. But at the very least, he should be a major clog for opposing run games.