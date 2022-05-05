Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Top NFL Jersey, Merchandise Sales List; Mac Jones No. 5

Set Number: X163913 TK1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady once again found himself atop the NFL Players Association merchandise sales list for the period running from March 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022.

According to Randall Williams of Boardroom.tv, Brady led the way with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones rounding out the top five.

Per Boardroom, Brady has been No. 1 on the list five consecutive times, which is an all-time record.

Also, Brady and Mahomes have topped the quarterly or year-end NFLPA merch sales list 12 straight times since 2012.

According to Williams, the list takes into account jersey sales, as well as other officially licensed NFL player products.

Given that Brady has been playing at a high level for 22 years and is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback and perhaps greatest overall player in NFL history, it comes as little surprise that he typically dominates such lists.

Brady spent his first 20 seasons with the Patriots before making the move to Tampa prior to the 2020 campaign, which gave his fans plenty of new merchandise to purchase over the next two years.

The next three players on the list behind Brady are all viewed as quarterbacks who could potentially succeed him as the next face of the NFL.

Mahomes leads the way since he has played in four consecutive AFC Championship Games and reached two Super Bowls, winning one of them. He is also a one-time NFL MVP.

Allen is the new dominant force in the AFC East, leading the Bills to back-to-back AFC East titles since Brady's departure from New England. He has also led the Bills to the playoffs three straight years and put up huge numbers with his arm and legs in the process.

Burrow is just two years into his NFL career, but the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick took the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl last season, beating Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game along the way.

The jury is still out on Jones, but he impressively led the Pats to the playoffs last season as a rookie and Brady's replacement, so the future could be bright for him as well.

The rest of the top 10 is chock full of quarterbacks as well in the form of Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the only non-quarterback in the top 10 at No. 6.

Per Williams, 21 of the 50 players on the list were quarterbacks, meaning they made up over 40 percent of the top 50.

Only five defensive players were on the list, while 12 players made their debut in the top 50, which is an all-time record.