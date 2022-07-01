Otto Porter Jr., Raptors Reportedly Agree to 2-Year Contract After Warriors Stint

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Toronto Raptors and veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract in free agency.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the deal Friday and noted the second season is a player option. Financial details weren't immediately available.

The 29-year-old Porter spent the 2021-22 season with the Golden State Warriors after playing for the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic in the 2020-21 campaign. During the regular season, he averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 63 games.

In the postseason, he averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep in 19 games as the Dubs captured the NBA title.

The Washington Wizards selected Porter third overall in the 2013 draft, but he never lived up to his draft status. However, he averaged double digits in scoring in five straight seasons from 2015 through 2020.

While his offensive efficiency has dipped since his career year in the 2017-18 campaign when he averaged 14.7 points, Porter is a reliable two-way player who can defend multiple positions.

The Georgetown product was a great defender for the Warriors and a big reason why the team finished the regular season with the second-best defensive rating in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics.

Considering how well Porter played defensively, it's no surprise the Raptors expressed interest in signing him.

Toronto has a crowded wing group, and more moves could be on the horizon, so it could take until training camp for Porter's role to be solidified.