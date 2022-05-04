Hornets Rumors: Nets' David Vanterpool, Bucks' Charles Lee Targeted for HC Interviews

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets already have a lengthy list of candidates for their head coach opening, and they've reportedly added two more.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets have requested permission to interview Brooklyn Nets assistant David Vanterpool and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee.

Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Hornets had already begun interviewing candidates, starting with two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni. Charlotte also reportedly requested to speak with assistant coaches, including Golden State's Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee's Darvin Ham and Dallas' Sean Sweeney.

Vanterpool joined Brooklyn's coaching staff under Steve Nash prior to this season. He had previously served as associate head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves for two seasons. He also spent significant time as an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers. During his tenure with the team from 2012-19, Vanterpool had a major hand in the development of star guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Lee has been a longtime assistant under head coach Mike Budenholzer. He first joined Budenholzer's staff with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014, and then he followed him to Milwaukee in 2018. They helped lead the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years last season, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games.

The Hornets went 43-39 this season for a second straight 10th-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte fired head coach James Borrego after its blowout loss to Atlanta in the play-in tournament game, which continued its streak of six straight years without a trip to the playoffs.

Charlotte has a talented young roster led by All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball. If the Hornets hope to reach the next level, it will be crucial for the franchise to make the right decision on who will be the next coach.