Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Browns QB Not Expected to Be Moved Until At Least June

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield may have to sit tight for another month.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he doesn't "get the sense there'll be anything Baker until maybe June at the earliest."

There was a line of thinking that Mayfield's trade market might heat up a bit after the draft. The most quarterback-needy teams that didn't select one very high might turn their sights to a veteran signal-caller such as Mayfield

The opposite might have come true instead.

The Atlanta Falcons (Desmond Ridder), Tennessee Titans (Malik Willis) and Carolina Panthers (Matt Corral) all took a QB in the third round. The Panthers in particular looked like a logical landing spot.

The same could be said of the Seattle Seahawks—the team Mayfield called "probably the most likely option." Although Seattle didn't target a quarterback, Rapoport described the team's interest as "lukewarm at best" as the draft was concluding.

ESPN's Dianna Russini also reported Tuesday on The Ryen Russillo Podcast that the Seahawks "have been telling me from Day 1 they have no interest in Baker Mayfield."

Perhaps that stance is all about maintaining some leverage on the Browns so that they're willing to eat a portion of his $18.9 million salary for 2022. Maybe Seattle is willing to wait even longer to see whether Cleveland waves the white flag together and cuts him outright.

In general, Rapoport explained this saga could drag out for a long time because there aren't any more clear deadlines between now and the start of the regular season.

Sure, getting Mayfield into camp as early as possible is good, but there isn't a significant difference between executing a trade now and waiting until July or August.