Daniel Jeremiah: Giants Make Sense as Baker Mayfield Trade Destination

Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After an offseason of quarterback news and movement, one of the biggest remaining storylines is where Baker Mayfield ends up.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah thinks the New York Giants might make some sense as a potential destination.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Jeremiah pointed out the team didn't pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones' contract. He also suggested "you can make a strong case he can win that job" when discussing Mayfield's prospects against the incumbent signal-caller.

One thing to consider, though, is that the Giants are entering the 2022 campaign with a first-year head coach in Brian Daboll and a first-year general manager in Joe Schoen.

They are juggling plenty as the franchise looks to revamp itself after five straight losing campaigns, and a quarterback competition between Mayfield, Jones and even Tyrod Taylor may not be all that appealing.

Teams such as the Giants, Seattle Seahawks or Carolina Panthers could use upgrades under center but chose not to trade for Mayfield during the NFL draft. It figured to be a logical time to do so if they were going to aquire him since they could land draft capital in return, but he still remains a member of the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Dianna Russini appeared on The Ryen Russillo Podcast and reported the Seahawks "have no interest in Baker Mayfield."

She also suggested the Browns want to completely remove Mayfield's contract that is set to pay him $18.9 million during the 2022 season from their books in any trade and are not interested in splitting the cost with a possible suitor.

That could deter teams from pursuing him, especially since there are health concerns and questions about his performance after he threw for a career-worst 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 2021.

Still, Jones is just 12-25 as a starter and didn't inspire enough confidence for the Giants to pick up his fifth-year option. Mayfield could be an improvement in the Big Apple in a division that featured just one team with more than nine wins in 2021.

Perhaps New York will make a move after other teams chose not to during the draft.