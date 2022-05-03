Mike Yeo Won't Return as Flyers HC After Serving in Interim Role; Had 17-36-7 Record

Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Flyers will not retain interim head coach Mike Yeo for the full-time role, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Tuesday.

Yeo went 17-36-7 after replacing Alain Vigneault in December. The Flyers finished with a Metropolitan Division-low 61 points during the regular season, which was the league's fourth-worst total overall.

Yeo, 48, previously spent time as the head coach of the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. He's made the playoffs four times in his coaching career but has never gotten past the second round.

Fletcher said it's possible Yeo returns to Philadelphia under the new head coach, but he's "free to speak to other teams."

"We're going to put together an ideal candidate profile. At this stage all options are open. Once we build that candidate profile, we'll start reaching out to candidates," Fletcher said of the new head coach. "Clearly, we have to drill down on what we're looking for."

The Flyers have missed the playoffs each of the last two seasons. The 2021-22 campaign was a major step back from their 25-23-8 record a year ago; Fletcher says he plans an "aggressive retool" of the roster during the offseason.