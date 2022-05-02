Pete Carroll: Potential DK Metcalf Contract Extension 'Really Important' to Seahawks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is arguably the team's most important player, and head coach Pete Carroll hopes he stays put for years to come.

Carroll recently stressed the significance of the Seahawks getting a contract extension done for the fourth-year wideout.

"It’s really important to us," Carroll said of a potential extension for Metcalf, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. "We’ll kick it into [general manager John Schneider's] court here in the weeks to come after the draft."

Carroll also suggested that the Seahawks have already been in contact with Metcalf regarding a potential extension.

"We’re really communicating great and DK, we’ve been on a great wavelength to move forward," Carroll said. "Hopefully this will all work out. We don’t plan on him going anywhere. We want him to be with us."

The Seahawks landed Metcalf with a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. The Ole Miss product quickly developed into a productive weapon in Seattle's offense. He's finished with at least 900 receiving yards in each of his three seasons.

In 2021, Metcalf posted 75 receptions for 967 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns. He also led the Seahawks with 129 targets, as he was quarterback Russell Wilson's favorite option on the outside.

But Seattle is a team in transition after trading Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks also parted ways with longtime All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released. The team is likely in for a rebuild in the 2022 season.

Metcalf has been the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason because of the large extension he was already expected to command. With the booming wide receiver market this offseason, it can be expected that Metcalf will not give the Seahawks a home-team discount.