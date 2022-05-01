X

    Terrell Owens Scores TD as Zappers Lose to Knights of Degen in FCF Action

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 1, 2022

    Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens played his third Fan Controlled Football game for the Zappers on Saturday.

    The Zappers, who also roster ex-Clemson signal-caller Kelly Bryant and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams, lost 36-34 to the Knights of Degen.

    However, the 48-year-old Owens caught a touchdown pass from Bryant on 3rd-and-goal with 30 seconds left to give the Zappers a 12-6 edge.

    Fan Controlled Football @fcflio

    FORTY EIGHT YEARS OLD AND STILL SCORING TOUCHDOWNS TERRELL OWENS IS DIFFERENT <a href="https://t.co/zayCKdLPjm">pic.twitter.com/zayCKdLPjm</a>

    He also caught a clutch pass on 4th-and-7 to continue a Zappers drive earlier on:

    Fan Controlled Football @fcflio

    Need a first down on 4th and 7? That's T.O. time ⏰<br><br>Presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/fuboSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fuboSports</a> <a href="https://t.co/mp8BTypzM7">pic.twitter.com/mp8BTypzM7</a>

    The Zappers found themselves down 36-34 in the final minute with the chance to take the lead.

    Owens caught a clutch pass that got the Zappers across midfield, and he had a chance to be the hero soon afterward when Bryant fired a pass down the seam to him in the end zone.

    However, the pass went just outside T.O.'s reach, and the drive eventually ended with the Knights of Degen's defense coming through with a sack.

    Still, the fact that the 48-year-old Owens is out there catching touchdown passes is impressive enough as his return back to competitive football continues.

