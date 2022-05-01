Terrell Owens Scores TD as Zappers Lose to Knights of Degen in FCF Action

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens played his third Fan Controlled Football game for the Zappers on Saturday.

The Zappers, who also roster ex-Clemson signal-caller Kelly Bryant and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams, lost 36-34 to the Knights of Degen.

However, the 48-year-old Owens caught a touchdown pass from Bryant on 3rd-and-goal with 30 seconds left to give the Zappers a 12-6 edge.

He also caught a clutch pass on 4th-and-7 to continue a Zappers drive earlier on:

The Zappers found themselves down 36-34 in the final minute with the chance to take the lead.

Owens caught a clutch pass that got the Zappers across midfield, and he had a chance to be the hero soon afterward when Bryant fired a pass down the seam to him in the end zone.

However, the pass went just outside T.O.'s reach, and the drive eventually ended with the Knights of Degen's defense coming through with a sack.

Still, the fact that the 48-year-old Owens is out there catching touchdown passes is impressive enough as his return back to competitive football continues.