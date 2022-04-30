Seahawks 'Happy with the Guys We've Got' at QB After NFL Draft, Pete Carroll Says

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks avoided the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL draft, and coach Pete Carroll said the team is "happy with the guys we've got."

"Nothing's going to change that quick now. [We're] happy with the guys we've got," Carroll said Saturday on NFL Network.

Carroll admitted it's possible the team makes another move at some point this offseason but is currently satisfied with the trio of Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason. The Seahawks acquired Lock as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, with Carroll saying Seattle "loved" Lock ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

Baker Mayfield has been regularly linked to the Seahawks since he requested a trade from Cleveland. The Browns have explored a trade without much luck thus far, finding a tepid market seemingly nonplussed about the availability of the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

Mayfield called Seattle his "most likely option" during an appearance on the Ya Neva Know podcast earlier this month. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Friday that the Seahawks are still "in the possible mix" to acquire Mayfield.

The Carolina Panthers seemingly took themselves out of the Mayfield running by selecting Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the third round.

"I never put an absolute on anything," general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters. "We came into this weekend with the intention of getting a quarterback, and that's what we did. And we're going to go with this group."

With the Browns seemingly satisfied to carry this saga into the summer, we'll likely have to wait at least a few more weeks before Mayfield's final destination is settled.