Seahawks' Coby Bryant: It's a 'Privilege' to Be Named After Lakers Icon Kobe Bryant

New Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant says being named after late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant does not put any added pressure on him as he embarks on his NFL career.

"Not really pressure, more of a privilege, honestly," Bryant told reporters after being drafted in the fourth round Saturday. "It just means I have to work twice as hard to live up to that name and set a name for myself as well too and, most importantly, represent him as well as I can."

Bryant was part of the nation's best lockdown tandem at cornerback with Sauce Gardner the past two seasons. A first-team All-AAC selection each of the last two seasons, Bryant also brought home the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back in 2021.

Bryant wore No. 8 last season at Cincinnati to honor his namesake, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

"My parents loved Kobe Bryant and everything he brought to the table, not only as an athlete but as a human being himself and how he carried himself," Bryant said. "So that's somebody that they ultimately knew right away that that was somebody they wanted to name me after."

While Bryant went three rounds after his Bearcats teammate, he's going into a situation that could be perfect for his skill set. Seattle has made a habit of plucking cornerbacks out of the middle of the draft and turning them into stars.