NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots' N'Keal Harry, Cardinals' Andy Isabella Being Shopped

It was only three years ago that wide receiver Andy Isabella was a second-round pick with plenty of promise.

Now he may be traded on the third day of the 2022 draft.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Arizona Cardinals have offered Isabella "to a few teams in recent weeks" and suggested a deal could be made Saturday.

Furthermore, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported New England Patriots wideout N'Keal Harry was "very much available" ahead of Day 3.

Both pass-catchers have failed to live up to the expectations that accompanied them during the 2019 draft.

Harry was a first-round pick of the Patriots after he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his final two seasons with Arizona State. While he showed flashes of his potential in 2020 with 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns, he took a step back last season with 12 catches for 184 yards and zero touchdowns.

He is still just 24 years old and has the size (6'4", 225 lbs) to high-point passes.

A team may think a change of scenery could help him tap in to the production he showed in college, and the Patriots could receive an asset to help them in the draft.

As for Isabella, his best season was also 2020, when he tallied 21 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns. But he failed to build on that while playing only 5 percent of snaps, per Pro Football Reference, and making one catch for 13 yards in 2021.

He landed behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley on the depth chart and was not a factor in the offense.

It became apparent that Isabella's time with the Cardinals would come to an end when CBS Sports' Josina Anderson in early March spoke to his agent, Bradley Blank, who said the team had given him permission to seek a trade.

"I think we have all concluded, including the Cardinals, that it might be best for Andy to get a fresh start," Blank said.

Perhaps that fresh start will come Saturday.