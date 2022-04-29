Projecting Where Breece Hall, Walker III Will Be Drafted After 2022 NFL Draft Day 1

David Purdy/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft came and went without a single running back being selected, the first time that's happened since 2014.

NFL teams have continued to devalue running backs as the years have gone by, and high-volume passing offenses have become the trend. But there are still solid options at the position for teams in need of an upgrade, with Iowa State's Breece Hall and Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III the biggest backfield names on the board.

So, which teams would be a logical suitor for each player?

