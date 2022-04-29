Kaiir Elam Drafted by Bills: Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills selected Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft Thursday.

Buffalo's defensive backfield depth chart now looks like this:

CB: Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson

CB: Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson

FS: Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson

SS: Jordan Poyer, Damar Hamlin

NB: Taron Johnson

A 6'1½", 191-pound speedster, Elam ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. He finished with 29 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception last season for the Gators.

Elam comes from a football family. His father Abram Elam played seven seasons in the NFL with six different teams after going undrafted out of Kent State. His uncle Matt Elam also played for the Gators and was drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department describes Elam as "a long, rangy corner with speed and physicality," adding, "He has scheme flexibility, with the vision to play zone and the fluidity to play man."

The Bills traded up two spots to get Elam, showing how badly they wanted him. He will immediately step in and fill the second cornerback spot after the departure of Levi Wallace, who signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elam will be playing opposite two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is coming off a torn ACL suffered last November. The Bills also have a pair of All-Pro selections in their defensive backfield in safeties Jordan Poyer (first-team) and Micah Hyde (second-team). They will surely help facilitate the development of Elam.