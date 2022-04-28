Seahawks Rumors: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermaine Johnson II Linked to SEA Ahead of Draft

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly eyeing some pass-rush help in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft on Thursday.



Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reported there is a "feeling" around the NFL that the Seahawks could pick Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II if either is still available at No. 9.

Going No. 9 would be quite a drop for Thibodeaux, considering he was in the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick at the start of the 2021 college football season.

While he missed time with an ankle injury, including Oregon's high-profile victory over Ohio State, he was still productive with 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

His athleticism stands out, and he has one of the highest ceilings in the draft. While there have been concerns about his motor, he responded to that criticism in February by tweeting "Believe in yourself, even if you're the only one."

As for Johnson, he was not included in the same type of top-pick speculation as Thibodeaux. Yet that didn't stop him from posting 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended as a bright spot for a 5-7 Florida State team.

That helped him shoot up draft boards, and B/R's NFL Scouting Department listed him as the best run-stopper among all edge-rushers on its final big board.

This is an important pick for Seattle. As Schrager noted, it has not selected in the top 10 since 2010 and needs to improve after going 7-10 last season and trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Landing an impact edge-rusher who could be a defensive cornerstone is one way to do just that.