    Bills Rumors: BUF Targeting Either RB or DB with No. 25 2022 NFL Draft Pick

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2022

    John E. Moore III/Getty Images

    The Buffalo Bills reportedly have two positions in mind with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

    As part of his final mock draft, NFL Network insider Peter Schrager reported that the Buffalo Bills are targeting either a running back or a defensive back.

    Using that information, Schrager mocked well-rounded Iowa State running back Breece Hall to the Bills at No. 25.

