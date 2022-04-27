Commanders Rumors: WAS Has Done 'a Lot of Research' on Matt Corral After Wentz Trade

AP Photo/Thomas Graning

The Washington Commanders have reportedly done "a lot of research" on Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral leading up to the 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday the Commanders may be in the market for a QB during Day 2 of the draft on Friday despite the offseason trade for Carson Wentz. Corral has emerged as a possible target if he's not selected in Round 1.

